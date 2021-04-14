Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of BNDSF opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.