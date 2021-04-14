Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 75,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 36.4% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

