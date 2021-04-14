Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ally Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Shares of ALLY opened at $46.96 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $48.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,768.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $143,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

