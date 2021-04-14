Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $79,000 in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,236 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocean Power Technologies by 5,866,606.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 879,991 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the period. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

Shares of OPTT opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.24. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.81% and a negative net margin of 674.79%.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.