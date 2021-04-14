Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $89,000 in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Progenity in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progenity by 166.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,103 shares during the last quarter. 17.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Progenity in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Progenity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of PROG opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Progenity, Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $15.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

