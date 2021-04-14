Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $119,000 Investment in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Westwater Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 710.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 180,223 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwater Resources in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Westwater Resources by 525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWR opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.68. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Westwater Resources Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

