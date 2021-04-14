Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 20,824 Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 54,247.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 313,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QLGN stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $47.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.72. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

