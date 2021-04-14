Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $97,000 Position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Separately, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arko stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77. Arko Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16).

ARKO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Arko in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arko in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

