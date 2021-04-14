Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.05% of Vascular Biogenics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

VBLT opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VBLT. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Vascular Biogenics Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.