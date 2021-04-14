BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Get BankFinancial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BFIN opened at $10.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. BankFinancial has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $11.23.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 16.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BankFinancial will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BankFinancial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BankFinancial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in BankFinancial by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BankFinancial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BankFinancial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,065,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankFinancial (BFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.