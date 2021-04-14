Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.34% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BWFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $216.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.80. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke acquired 5,000 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $54,718.56. Insiders acquired 7,072 shares of company stock worth $156,802 over the last ninety days. 16.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.