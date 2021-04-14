Barclays Boosts The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $55.00

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.39.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. Analysts anticipate that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $552,818.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 8,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $382,263.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,932.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,015,000 after buying an additional 2,413,605 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,887,000 after buying an additional 508,585 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,034,000 after buying an additional 1,234,349 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after buying an additional 187,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,540,000 after buying an additional 243,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

