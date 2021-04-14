Barclays Boosts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $180.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.47.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $170.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $171.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.95 and a 200-day moving average of $146.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 104.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $116,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $3,320,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 93.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

