Barclays Increases Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $69.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFG. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of PFG stock opened at $62.22 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.