Barclays Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective by Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.89% from the company’s current price.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.73 ($43.21).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €32.84 ($38.64) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.02.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

