Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its position in Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,350 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.47% of Barrons 400 ETF worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Barrons 400 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period.

Barrons 400 ETF stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. Barrons 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

