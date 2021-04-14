BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

BVC opened at GBX 95.20 ($1.24) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of £419.29 million and a PE ratio of 59.50. BATM Advanced Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 41.70 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97).

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

