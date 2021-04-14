Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives GBX 451 Average PT from Analysts

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 451 ($5.89).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Beazley alerts:

BEZ traded up GBX 3.63 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 340.63 ($4.45). 1,377,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,732. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 538.50 ($7.04). The company has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 350.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 346.44.

In related news, insider Andrew Horton sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £28,033.20 ($36,625.56). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total value of £46,029.60 ($60,137.97).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.