Bellecapital International Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,865 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up approximately 2.1% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,850,000 after buying an additional 280,180 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,781,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastenal by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,204,659 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,524,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $254,009,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 151,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,467. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

