Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 5,669 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.5% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 45,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,052. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

