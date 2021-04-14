Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $3,413,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 201,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.45.

PAGS stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,780. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.00. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. Research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

