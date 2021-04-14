Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,682.00

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,682 ($48.11) and last traded at GBX 3,629 ($47.41), with a volume of 19467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,650 ($47.69).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,578.55 ($46.75).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,313.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,925.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

