Belt (BELT) Price Hits $135.05 on Major Exchanges

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Belt has a total market capitalization of $109.61 million and approximately $16.06 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can now be purchased for $135.05 or 0.00215253 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Belt has traded 49.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00066601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00268603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.50 or 0.00716451 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00025236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,719.88 or 0.99969277 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.11 or 0.00878412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 939,579 coins and its circulating supply is 811,671 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

