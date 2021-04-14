Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) Announces GBX 5.10 Dividend

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) announced a dividend on Monday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BLV opened at GBX 208 ($2.72) on Wednesday. Belvoir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 99.40 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 219 ($2.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 185.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 161.76. The stock has a market cap of £73.25 million and a P/E ratio of 15.04.

Belvoir Group Company Profile

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates three property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 365 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

