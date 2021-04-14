Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $821,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bennett Selby Investments LP cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.42. 778,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,924,316. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

