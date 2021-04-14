BFT Financial Group LLC Acquires 11,899 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.4% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,309,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 90.7% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 21,191 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 31,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.56. 6,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,914. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.76 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

