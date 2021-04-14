BFT Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

VTEB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.77. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

