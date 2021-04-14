BFT Financial Group LLC Invests $3.90 Million in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,000. Silvergate Capital accounts for 1.1% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BFT Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Silvergate Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $7,542,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $4,041,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418 over the last quarter.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded down $16.76 on Wednesday, reaching $149.73. 64,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.59 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SI shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

