BFT Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

BFT Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,608 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 47,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter.

BNY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

