BFT Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BFT Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

MRK traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.33. 295,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,827,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

