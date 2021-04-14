BFT Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,041,771. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.35 and a 200 day moving average of $121.28. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $159.70.

