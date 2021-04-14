Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.06.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL opened at $162.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion and a PE ratio of -312.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.29 and a 200-day moving average of $134.16. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total transaction of $266,895.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $1,283,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,584.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,495 shares of company stock valued at $26,909,941. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,018,000 after acquiring an additional 984,232 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,929,000 after acquiring an additional 552,441 shares during the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $175,795,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bill.com by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.