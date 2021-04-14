Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Shares Gap Down to $19.13

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.13, but opened at $18.52. Biodesix shares last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

BDSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biodesix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. On average, research analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSX. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

About Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

