BitBall Price Reaches $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $1.10 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,999.73 or 1.00103328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00043428 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00120261 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001125 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005146 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

