BITTUP Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week (BTU)

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One BITTUP coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITTUP has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. BITTUP has a total market cap of $645,339.87 and $30.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITTUP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00056578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00018540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00087344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.34 or 0.00622945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00032014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00036231 BTC.

BITTUP Coin Profile

BITTUP (BTU) is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BITTUP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTUP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTUP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITTUP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITTUP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTUP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.