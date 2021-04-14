BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Down 53.3% in March

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the March 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYT. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,361,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,282,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after purchasing an additional 423,635 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,845,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 157,788 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $830,000.

HYT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. 235,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,106. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $11.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

