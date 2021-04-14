Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) to post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Blucora’s earnings. Blucora posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $155.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.92 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Blucora has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Blucora by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 20,331 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Blucora by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,522,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,958,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $1,591,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Blucora by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Blucora by 23.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCOR traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,769. The firm has a market cap of $782.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

