BMO Capital Markets Increases Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Price Target to $10.00

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 97.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARGTF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Artemis Gold in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Artemis Gold stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. 19,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,395. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. Artemis Gold has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $5.63.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 39% strategic stake in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

