Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDNNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. AlphaValue raised Boliden AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $75.34 on Monday. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

