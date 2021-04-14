BonusCloud (BXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $95,376.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00060539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00018825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00088502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.28 or 0.00631829 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00032626 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00036410 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BXC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

