Boolberry (BBR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $64.00

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 88.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Boolberry has a market capitalization of $158,771.85 and $64.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boolberry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Boolberry has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.13 or 0.00509362 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002508 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Boolberry Profile

BBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Buying and Selling Boolberry

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boolberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boolberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

