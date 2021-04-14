BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report $3.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.76 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $15.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.93 billion to $15.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.55 billion to $16.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

BWA stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.88. 13,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,143. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,383 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $392,106,000 after purchasing an additional 182,408 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,401,000 after acquiring an additional 601,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,630,000 after purchasing an additional 208,441 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.