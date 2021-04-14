BrightView (NYSE:BV) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.29

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 1.42.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BrightView by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 458,156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BrightView by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,151,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BrightView by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,035,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 420,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

