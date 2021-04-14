British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTLCY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of BTLCY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.97. 14,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17. British Land has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.46.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.