Brokerages Anticipate Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.51). Barrett Business Services posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of BBSI traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $70.10. 295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.23. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $77.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1,499.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

