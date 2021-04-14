Brokerages Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report $122.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $123.00 million. Five9 reported sales of $95.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $520.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $519.09 million to $521.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $612.95 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $624.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $3.84 on Wednesday, hitting $175.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.99 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.48.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,981 shares of company stock valued at $15,673,969 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

