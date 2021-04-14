Brokerages Anticipate Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to announce earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Macy’s reported earnings per share of ($2.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $17.34. 553,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,983,346. Macy’s has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $70,818,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $47,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,153 shares in the last quarter. Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $14,001,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Macy’s by 39.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,192,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after buying an additional 907,953 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

