Brokerages Expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will report $178.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $335.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $740.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $6.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $20.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.15.

CCL stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.39. The company had a trading volume of 373,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,680,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

