Brokerages Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report $38.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.54 million and the highest is $38.77 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $39.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $170.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.08 million to $171.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $197.93 million, with estimates ranging from $186.48 million to $209.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSX. Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after buying an additional 346,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 461,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 393.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 121,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 544,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,909. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a market cap of $274.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

