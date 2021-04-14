Brokerages Expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will post $187.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.40 million and the lowest is $181.00 million. James River Group posted sales of $110.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year sales of $787.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $762.80 million to $812.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $875.45 million, with estimates ranging from $847.50 million to $903.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $194.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.95 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point upped their target price on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on James River Group from $52.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.32. The stock had a trading volume of 174,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,313. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. James River Group has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

